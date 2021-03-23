States with the most ASC activity in Q1

Florida had the busiest start to ASC activity in 2021, with four ASCs that opened or were announced in the first quarter.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of new ASCs since January:

Arizona

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center is planning a surgery center in southeast Tucson.

Arkansas

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center.

California

West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project with an emergency room, intensive care unit and cancer center.

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is developing an outpatient surgery center and orthopedic center.

Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.

Vail (Colo.) Health will operate an orthopedic surgery center through a partnership with the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery.

Florida

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building.

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., with an ASC.

Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics' headquarters development was expected to break ground in January. The facility will include an ASC.

Illinois

Construction of a surgery center in a former shopping mall in Quincy, Ill., was completed.



Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery.

Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building.

Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.) is building an outpatient center on the former site of a local hotel.

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health plans to open an outpatient surgery center.

Maryland

Owings Mills, Md.-based Chesapeake Urology opened a new office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development was scouting locations for an ASC in Maryland.

SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.

Minnesota

Minneapolis-based Allina Health announced plans to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition broke ground on a full-service primary care clinic with an outpatient surgery center.

Missouri

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center.

St. Louis-based Mercy broke ground on a five-story, 272,000-square-foot outpatient multispecialty center across from Mercy Hospital St. Louis that will include a surgery center.

New Jersey

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC in Clifton, N.J.

New Mexico

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.

New York

New York City-based Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine will be the lead tenant of an under-development 200,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC.

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a mall.

North Carolina

Compass Surgical Partners started construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center in Asheville, N.C.

North Dakota

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.

Ohio

Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio.

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio.

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC in Washington, D.C.

Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System opened an ASC in its Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh East Hills facility in February.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.

Utah

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC.

Virginia

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.

Washington

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.

Wisconsin

The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley opened in Neenah, Wis.

