SurgCenter developing ASC in Maryland

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is scouting locations in Maryland to develop an ASC.

SurgCenter plans to open Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland in late 2021. The center will have two operating rooms and will specialize in orthopedics, total joint replacement and pain management.

SurgCenter has 21 operational facilities in Maryland, with one additional center in development.

Chris Urban, MD, SurgCenter's principal and chief development officer, said: "We provide the industry experience and expertise to develop highly successful centers that support the physicians' and the patients' needs. We look forward to working with top tier surgeons in opening Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland."

