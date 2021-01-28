Arizona medical center planning ASC

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center is planning a surgery center in southeast Tucson, Inside Tucson Business reported Jan. 27.

The hospital plans to develop the facility over the next three years. It will also feature a neighborhood hospital.

The southeast region of Tucson is a hotbed of healthcare development. Tucson-based Carondelet Health Network also announced plans to open an emergency center in the region.

