New Jersey physician charged with illegal opioid distribution, Medicaid fraud

Ritesh Kalra, MD, a physician in Secaucus, N.J., has been charged with distributing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, maintaining a drug-involved premise and defrauding New Jersey Medicaid.

Between January 2019 and February 2025, Dr. Kalra issued more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the Justice Department.

Officials said Dr. Kalra also billed New Jersey Medicaid for in-office visits that never occurred, and fabricated electronic medical records that contained false examination and progress reports.

In the 58-count indictment, Dr. Kalra is charged with 36 counts of illegal opioid distribution, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise and 21 counts of healthcare fraud, the release said.