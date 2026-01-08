New Jersey physician charged with illegal opioid distribution, Medicaid fraud

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Ritesh Kalra, MD, a physician in Secaucus, N.J., has been charged with distributing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, maintaining a drug-involved premise and defrauding New Jersey Medicaid. 

Between January 2019 and February 2025, Dr. Kalra issued more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the Justice Department. 

Officials said Dr. Kalra also billed New Jersey Medicaid for in-office visits that never occurred, and fabricated electronic medical records that contained false examination and progress reports. 

In the 58-count indictment, Dr. Kalra is charged with 36 counts of illegal opioid distribution, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise and 21 counts of healthcare fraud, the release said.

From denials to disruption: What 2026 will demand of health systems in a payer-driven market

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC News

Advertisement