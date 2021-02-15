Colorado hospital operating orthopedic surgery center through partnership

Vail (Colo.) Health will operate an orthopedic surgery center through a partnership with the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, VailDaily reported Feb. 13.

The ASC will be part of Vail Health's new Dillon (Colo.) Health Center. The system broke ground on the $70 million project in summer 2020 and anticipates opening the medical center this fall.

Vail-based providers the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery partnered with Vail Health to provide orthopedic and physical therapy services at the new facility.

The partnership will also operate the ASC. Will Cook, Vail Health CEO, spoke highly of the ASC, touting its cost benefits.

