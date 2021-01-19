DuPage Medical Group opens spine, orthopedics-focused ASC

Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group has opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery.

The ASC will perform joint replacement of the hip, knee, shoulder and elbow as well as advanced surgical procedures related to sports medicine.

Spine surgeries offered will include microdiscectomy, laminectomy and anterior cervical discectomy and stabilization.

"Now more than ever, patients want the best surgical care possible, performed by a provider they trust, in a safe environment," Anthony Romeo MD, executive vice president of DuPage Medical Group Musculoskeletal Institute said in a Jan. 18 news release. "Our new orthopedic and spine surgery ASC allows us to provide a more personalized, streamlined and comfortable surgical care experience for our patients."

Dr. Romeo, an orthopedic surgeon who previously practiced with Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, joined DuPage Medical Group last year to lead the development of its musculoskeletal institute.

More articles on surgery centers:

Outpatient migration will push more ASCs to invest in robotics, says Dr. Vladimir Sinkov

DOJ recovers $2.2B under False Claims Act — 2 orthopedic cases at center of FY 2020

Spine surgeon began using robot 1 year ago; now uses it in half of cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.