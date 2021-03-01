Pennsylvania health system opens ASC

Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System opened an ASC in its Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh East Hills facility in February, that will eventually house almost all of the hospital's outpatient and same-day procedures, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

The health system is in the middle of several other significant expansions. It recently began work on an $80 million medical office building in Johnstown that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system is also building an outpatient center in Cresson Borough, Mass., according to the Feb. 27 report. The building will consolidate the health system's physician practices and will be its fourth outpatient building in the last four years.

The system also began upgrading its in-campus on its Johnstown medical units. The three new developments represent an investment of more than $100 million.

