Healthcare fundraising arm breaks ground on primary care clinic, outpatient surgery center

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition broke ground on a full-service primary care clinic in the city that will be staffed by Mason City-based MercyOne North Iowa, local ABC affiliate 6News reported Jan. 14.

The coalition started a campaign in 2017 to restore services that were suspended at the Albert Lea campus. Citizens donated $5 million toward the clinic and outpatient surgery center.

Rod Schlader, MercyOne North Iowa president, said: "I think the citizens are smiling today, I do, I really do, and they should be. They should be proud of what they've done and they deserve all the credit."

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.