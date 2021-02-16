Mercy breaks ground on multispecialty center with surgery center

St. Louis-based Mercy broke ground on a five-story, 272,000-square-foot outpatient multispecialty center across from Mercy Hospital St. Louis that will include a surgery center, the system announced Feb. 16.

The project was in development for several years. The center will focus on bariatrics, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, sports medicine, reconstructive surgery and urology. The center will also feature weight and wellness programming and imaging services.

Mercy is incorporating several COVID-19-related innovations into the center. The co-worker and lounge areas will both be able to serve as collaboration and separation spaces, and all waiting rooms have the ability to maintain social distancing.

Mercy did not provide a developmental timeline.

