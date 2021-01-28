California health system investing $90M in outpatient orthopedic clinic, surgery center projects

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is developing a pair of projects to capitalize on shifting outpatient procedure volumes, Palm Springs Life reports Jan. 28.

Here's what you should know:

1. The health system is investing $90 million into a pair of projects: modernizing its Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center and its Dolores Hope Outpatient Surgery Center.

2. The health system is adding 50,000 square feet and six operating rooms to the orthopedic center, and the system is also adding four operating rooms and renovating two in its surgery center.

3. Both projects will be complete this spring.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.