Kentucky Baptist Health affiliate building outpatient center with surgery center

Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.) is building an outpatient center on the former site of a local hotel, local ABC affiliate WHAS reported Jan. 11.

The outpatient center will be a five-story medical office building. It'll house physician practices, a surgery center, an urgent care, and physical and occupational therapy services.

Baptist anticipates developing the facility in two years and will consolidate several physician practices into the space.

The cost of the project wasn't disclosed.

