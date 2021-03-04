Icahn School of Medicine to anchor medical office building with ASC

New York City-based Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine will be the lead tenant of an under-development 200,000-square-foot medical office building, Digital Journal reported March 4.

Mount Sinai leased 165,000 square feet of the building. It will develop several research facilities, a spine and breast health center, an imaging center and an ASC.

The ASC will specialize in minimally invasive spine procedures, joint replacement, breast surgery and sports medicine.

The building will be completed in 2024.

More articles on healthcare:

Will disc replacement supersede spinal fusion? 7 spine surgeons weigh in

FDA clears two surgical robots focused on imaging, spine

These CMS changes would significantly improve spine care: 6 surgeons weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.