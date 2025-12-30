The 10 biggest ASC investments of 2025 

ASCs and outpatient facilities have become key investments for hospitals, health centers and other healthcare organizations as they identify opportunities for growth amid rising costs, value-based payment models and shifting patient expectations.

Here are the 10 biggest investments in outpatient development in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children’s behavioral health center.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to construct a flagship campus in Emeryville, Calif., that will feature an ambulatory care complex and a new medical center with 200 beds. The 1.3 million-square-foot medical campus represents part of a more than $1 billion investment to expand services in the East Bay

3. A state advisory board recommended a $1 billion investment in New York City-based SUNY Downstate Hospital that includes building an ASC. In addition to the ASC, the plan calls for retaining all current inpatient and outpatient services, reducing the number of beds from 342 to 225, and converting all rooms into private suites with showers. It also includes expanding the emergency department to 45 stations and constructing a new hospital annex.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened its 48X Complex, one of the largest outpatient surgery centers in the nation. The four-story, 268,000-square-foot, $589 million facility opened to patients in July.

5. The North Carolina Local Government Commission approved Duke University Health System’s funding request to build an ASC. DUHS requested $540 million in conduit revenue bonds, which it plans to use to refinance previous bonds to reimburse itself for the expansion.

6. Sutter Health started construction on the Sutter Advanced Neurosciences Complex at Mission Bernal in San Francisco. The $442 million, 129,000-square-foot facility will include a neurology services, neurosurgery and an on-site ASC.

7. Denver-based NexCore group partnered with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health to launch an ASC in Folsom. The Folsom Advanced Surgery Center will span 92,000-square-feet. The budget for the project is $123 million.

8. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital invested $116 million to expand its campus in O’Fallon, Ill. Construction of a new outpatient surgery center, diagnostic imaging center and medical office building is underway

9. An $84 million medical project, including a new ASC being constructed by ThedaCare in Oshkosh, Wis., is set to open at the end of 2025.

10. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a $78 million outpatient surgery center in Winston-Salem, N.C. in April.