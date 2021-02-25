SCA, Allina Health plan ASC in Minnesota: 5 details

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.

Five details:

1. The surgery center will be 18,000 square feet with four operating rooms, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

2. The ASC is expected to open in early 2022.

3. The ASC is part of the partnership's larger plans to operate a network of ASCs throughout the Twin Cities metro area over the next five years.

4. There are plans to develop two more facilities this year, according to a Feb. 25 report from the Star Tribune.

5. According to the Star Tribune, the ASC will be near Allina Health's Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Allina Health will have majority ownership.

