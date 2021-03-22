7 developments in outpatient spine surgery in 2021

Here are seven updates on spine surgery in ASCs since January:

1. Jeffery Carlson, MD, implanted Boston Scientific's MRI-compatible spinal cord stimulator in a procedure at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News. He also performed one of the first three-level lumbar fusions in an ASC setting at the same center.

2. Alen Nourian, MD, left Ventura (Calif.) Orthopedics to launch a solo practice in Southern California.

3. ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., received approval for a joint-venture spine surgery center at ChristianaCare's Wilmington, Del., campus.

4. Spine specialists from Miami Neuroscience Institute started seeing patients at Baptist Health South Florida's wellness and medical complex in Plantation, Fla.

5. Franklin, Tenn.-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee added spinal fusion to its surgery center, which opened last year.

6. Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery.

7. Phoenix Spine & Joint opened its third surgery center in Gilbert, Ariz.

