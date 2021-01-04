Coastal Orthopedics headquarters with ASC project could be one of region's largest in 2021

Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics' headquarters development could be one of the largest projects in 2021, the Business Observer reported Jan. 1.

The practice is building an 88,000-square-foot facility that will serve as a headquarters and medical facility.

Coastal Orthopedics expects to break ground on the project in January.

In addition to its headquarters, the facility will have an ASC, clinical services, a physical therapy department, administrative offices and diagnostic imaging services.

The ASC will feature six operating rooms and will perform joint replacements and spine surgeries, among others.

