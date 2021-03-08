Urology ASC opens in Maryland

Owings Mills, Md.-based Chesapeake Urology opened a new office and ASC in Annapolis, Md., according to a Feb. 16 Facebook announcement.

Adam Kern, MD, Richard Levin, MD, and Katherine Smentkowski, MD, practice at the new location.

Chesapeake Urology has 17 surgery centers across Maryland and Delaware.

