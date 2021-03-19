Let's go to the mall: 12 ASCs moving into retail spaces

Some ASC developers have turned to old malls and retail spaces to open new centers. Here are 12 facilities that opened or planed to move into retail spaces since January 2020:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., was completed.

2. Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a former Sears department store at a mall.

3. A Harris County, Texas, ENT purchased a retail space in Cypress, Texas, and plans to open a clinic in it this summer.

4. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC opened an outpatient surgery center in West Mifflin, Pa. in a former retail space.

6. A former grocery store in Hollis, N.H., was converted into an ASC.

7. Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System purchased a site in a former shopping mall in Helena, Mont., to develop a freestanding clinic that'll contain a surgery center.

8. A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

9. AmSurg opened an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md., in a former retail strip.

10. A former office and retail building in Phoenix was remodeled to make way for an ASC.

11. The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store in Northbridge Mall. The center, which broke ground in January 2020, includes an outpatient surgery center.

12. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall in Rochester for $240 million.

