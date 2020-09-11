Montana health system to redevelop mall site into surgery center

Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System purchased a site in a former shopping mall in Helena, Mont., to develop a freestanding clinic that'll contain a surgery center, local news affiliate KBZK reports.

The clinic will offer primary and specialty care services and will eventually be expanded to house an outpatient surgery center. It's expected the entire facility will be 30,000 square feet.

Benefis purchased 2 acres of the property in total.

The system hopes to break ground in 2021.

