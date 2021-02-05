ENT physician to open practice in retail space

A Harris County, Texas, ENT purchased a retail space in Cypress, Texas, and plans to open a clinic in it this summer, Community Impact reported Feb. 4.

The practice, Houston Sinus & Allergy, will occupy 5,200 square feet of the 15,059-square-foot building. The rest of the building will be leased by a real estate firm.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

David Luther, executive vice president of NewQuest Properties' investment sales division, said, "The buyer wanted this center as soon as he saw it because of the location, ability to quickly ramp up a new office and his firsthand knowledge of demand in the area for medical and retail space.

