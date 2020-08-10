21 surgery center developments costing $10M+

Twenty-one surgery center projects planned or proposed so far this year are expected to cost at least $10 million:

1. A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

2. Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky., for which it will receive up to $12.7 million in tax breaks over 20 years. The campus will have a multistory hospital, a surgery center and 12 buildings with retail and medical office space.

3. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall in Rochester for $240 million. The development will have an ASC and a multistory office building.

4. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla. The hospital will offer an array of services including an adult and children's emergency department, an ASC, and specialty and imaging services.

5. The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago is moving forward with a $194 million surgery center and clinic development after gaining trustees' approval March 12.

6. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital began work on a $83.8 million expansion, which will create a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

7. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has reached the halfway point on construction of its $70 million Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

8. A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building was built in Frisco, Texas.

9. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C. Iredell is spending $35 million on the development.

10.Forest Park, Ill.-based River's Edge Hospital wrapped up a $33.8 million expansion and renovation project, which includes a new surgery center.

11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the $26 million Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.

12. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare sought approval to build a $21 million ASC in a neighborhood in Kalamazoo.

13. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System broke ground on its new $21 million surgery center March 3.

14. A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

15. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

16. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million outpatient surgery center proposal.

17. Frankfort, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics is seeking approval to build a $15.5 million, two-story facility in Bourbonnais, Ill. The project would feature an ASC with three operating rooms.

18. Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston is seeking state approval to build a $14.2 million ASC.

19. University Medical Center New Orleans is opening a $14 million outpatient surgery center Aug. 11.

20. A nearly $14 million ASC will be built inside of Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance's medical office building, which is under development.

21. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone & Joint Centers topped off an $11 million surgery center and physical therapy building.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.