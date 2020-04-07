Vanderbilt Health developing $20M ASC — 3 insights

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC, the Nashville Post reports.

What you should know:

1. Center physicians will provide outpatient surgery, cancer infusion and clinical services in urology, orthopedics and oncology once the center opens.

2. The center is 50,000 square feet. It will be renovated and rebranded as the Vanderbilt Health Belle Meade (Tenn.) Ambulatory Surgical Center.

3. The center will have seven operating rooms, 18 exam rooms, nine infusion stations and two procedure rooms.

