Illinois hospital clears hurdle for $194M surgery center, specialty clinic project — 4 highlights

The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago is moving forward with a $194 million surgery center and clinic development after gaining trustees' approval March 12.

1. The 200,000-square-foot, six-story Outpatient Surgery Center and Specialty Clinics Facility will be connected by bridge to the hospital.



2. The project is a top priority for the Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, which aims to accommodate a 5 percent annual growth in demand for outpatient surgery.



3. Construction is slated to start in August and wrap up in 2022.



4. The project will be financed through a public-private partnership with Provident, a tax-exempt organization.

