Adena Health System holds 'topping off' ceremony for $70M robotic surgery center

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health Systems held a "topping off" ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center, Chillicothe Gazette reports.

The $70 million facility will house Adena Health system's orthopedics program and the Adena Spine Center. It will focus on minimally invasive surgical care, advanced orthopedic treatment and clinical operations.

Spanning 111,000 square feet, the center will feature 80 clinical exam suites, six ORs, 20 inpatient recovery beds and 22 preoperative and postoperative recovery bays.

The facility is expected to open in summer 2021.

