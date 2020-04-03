State approves Lexington Medical's $19.9M outpatient surgery center project — 3 insights

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million outpatient surgery center proposal in Columbia, S.C., FitsNews reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC will have three operating rooms.

2. It's unclear when Lexington Medical Center will begin construction on the project.

3. The state granted LMC another certificate of need to spend $1.9 million on imaging equipment for a new 225,000-square-foot medical office building.

