Orthopedic group, USPI seek approval for $13.9M joint venture surgery center in Tennessee

A group of local physicians and a subsidiary of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International are seeking approval to open an ambulatory surgical treatment center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., JD Supra reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgeons of Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and USPI-affiliate Saint Thomas/USP Surgery Centers will have their certificate-of-need hearing June 24.

2. The surgery center would provide orthopedic and pain management services. The center would have three operating rooms and one procedure room. Saint Thomas would be the majority owner, with TOA owning no more than 49.9 percent of the center.

3. The whole project costs $13,950,419.

4. Two would-be competing surgery centers and a regional hospital system will oppose the project.

