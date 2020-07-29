Illinois hospital completes $33.8M project with outpatient centers

Forest Park, Ill.-based River's Edge Hospital wrapped up a $33.8 million expansion and renovation project, which includes a new surgery center, according to St. Peter Herald.

Three details:

1. About 40,000 square feet of existing space was remodeled to accommodate the outpatient surgery center, two new operating rooms, laboratory space, billing and registration services, dining areas and rehabilitation therapy.

2. The project added about 33,000 square feet to the hospital campus, including a new entrance, an emergency department, an urgent care, two patient wings, 25 private patient rooms, an outpatient infusion therapy center and a gym.

3. Growth in surgical services prompted the expansion, which was financed with a federal loan and hospital funds. Construction began in May 2018.

