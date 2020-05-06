Baptist Health Lexington building $1B outpatient surgical, medical campus

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky., for which it will receive up to $12.7 million in tax breaks over 20 years, the Lexington Herald Leader reports.

What you should know:

1. Administrators expect to break ground on the campus in late spring, and it could open in 2024. The campus will create 600 new jobs.

2. The campus will have a multistory hospital, a surgery center and 12 buildings with retail and medical office space.

3. Baptist wants to build the campus to expand its services in the state. The health system spent $29 million in 2009 to acquire the 129 acres of land the development will sit on.

4. In addition to building the campus, Baptist Health will give the city 3 acres of property in Hamburg for a new fire station.

