Illinois orthopedic group to expand clinic, build surgery center in $15.5M project

Frankfort, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics is seeking approval to build a $15.5 million, two-story facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., the Daily Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The practice is seeking approval to construct a 43,700-square-foot medical campus. The project will contain a medical clinic, physical therapy space and radiology space on the first floor of the facility and an ASC with three operating rooms on the second floor.

2. The Village of Bourbonnais will contribute $750,000 to the project through a Tax Increment Financing Fund district.

3. Oak will pay the financing back through their property taxes.

4. The board will conduct a second reading of the proposal at its Aug. 17 meeting.

