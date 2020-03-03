Illinois health system to break ground on $21M surgery center — 3 insights

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System plans to break ground on its new $21 million surgery center March 3, local NBC affiliate WGEM reports.

What you should know:

1. Blessing is building a 36,000-square-foot surgery center connected to its main campus.

2. The surgery center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. Officials expect to complete the center by January 2022.

3. Blessing currently operates a surgery center in a building owned by competing provider Quincy Medical Group. In 2019, QMG sought and won approval to develop a new surgery center in a former department store at Quincy Mall. The two medical groups feuded publicly as Blessing opposed QMG's surgery center, and QMG opposed Blessing's subsequent surgery center. In the end, both groups earned state approval for their respective surgery centers.

