Tennessee approves $13M USPI joint venture ASC

United Surgical Partners International, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Ascension Saint Thomas received a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn., WGNS News Radio reports.

What you should know:

1. The $13 million ASC will be built inside of Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance's under-development medical office building.

2. The surgery center will be 13,000 square feet and will specialize in orthopedics and pain management.

3. This is Rutherford County's first ASC.

4. Orthopedic Alliance, Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas and Addison, Texas-based USPI are developing the surgery center as a joint venture.

5. Developers expect to break ground in 2020 with a 14-month development timeline.

