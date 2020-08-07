New Orleans hospital to open $14M outpatient surgery center

University Medical Center New Orleans is opening a $14 million outpatient surgery center.

The outpatient surgery center opening is scheduled for Aug. 11, according to communications specialist Alisha Bell.

University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility Aug. 6. The event was "socially distanced," Ms. Bell said.

University Medical Center New Orleans is part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

