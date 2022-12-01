13 new ASCs in November 

Here are the 13 new ASCs Becker's reported in November:

1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst, Ohio, that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.

2. State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health opened its new $90 million outpatient center in Patton, Pa.

3. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System opened a 15,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.

4. St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La.

5. The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC.

6. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new facility with an ASC.

7. Healthcare developer Hammes broke ground on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City, Mo.

8. Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu, Hawaii, location.

9. UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city.

10. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center.

11. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C.

12. USA Health received state review board approval to build a 28,000-square-foot ASC on its Mobile, Ala., campus.

13. Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate of need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst, N.C.