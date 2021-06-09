20 exec moves ASC leaders need to know

From President Joe Biden appointing a White House physician to Surgery Partners adding board members, here are the biggest executive moves in 2021 for ASC leaders to know:

1. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International named Matt Wheelus regional vice president of operations.

2. Troy, Mich.-based Pinnacle GI Partners appointed James Grant, MD, a former Surgical Care Affiliates executive, its new CEO.

3. Maulik Majmudar, MD, a cardiologist, left his post as CMO of Amazon in April.

4. Covenant Physician Partners named ASC industry veteran Goran Dragolovic CEO and president, replacing Lew Little.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners increased its board to nine members with the appointment of hospital industry veteran Patricia Maryland, DrPH.

6. San Diego-based ASCs Inc. named Stephanie Tarry executive vice president.

7. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare named Patrick Velliky vice president of government affairs.

8. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association named several board members and a treasurer.

9. Philip Facchina, chief strategy officer of SurgCenter Development, joined Mesoblast's board after SurgCenter invested in the company.

10. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth added two new executives: Mark Winden as general manager of Encardia to oversee the company's new cardiovascular program and Kili Preitauer as regional president to oversee business development efforts.

11. United Surgical Partners International affiliate TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital in Houston named Grant Magness CEO.

12. The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy named Douglas Rex, MD, its 2021-22 president.

13. Medical device company Relievant Medsystems appointed Tyler Binney to be president and CEO and help lead the company forward in the treatment of chronic low back pain.

14. Biopharmaceutical company Aptinyx named Joan Miller, MD, an addition to its board of directors.

15. Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance named ENT Jeffrey Hoffman, MD, its CMO..

16. Menlo Park, Calif.-based Intersect ENT named Mark Alley vice president of sales.

17. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America named Mark Wade CEO.

18. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health named Brad Stoltz COO.

19. Chicago-based Ocular Partners, a physician-led eye care group, named a new CEO and CFO.

20. President Joe Biden appointed Kevin O'Connor, DO, to be a new White House physician. Mr. Connor was President Biden's primary care physician beginning in 2009.