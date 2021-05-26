Former Surgical Care Affiliates exec named Pinnacle GI Partners CEO

James Grant, MD, former Surgical Care Affiliates executive, has been appointed CEO of Troy, Mich.-based Pinnacle GI Partners.

Four notes:

1. Dr. Grant is a healthcare executive with more than 15 years of experience in strategy, operations and business development.

2. Prior to joining Pinnacle, he was a senior lead operator at Partners Group, a global investment manager, according to a May 25 news release. He focused on investments in healthcare businesses, including payer-provider models, medical device products and physician practice management companies.

3. Dr. Grant also served as regional vice president at Surgical Care Affiliates, principal at the Boston Consulting Group, and most recently, interim division president for ophthalmology at EyeCare Partners, managing the business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Pinnacle GI Partners was formed in December 2020, when H.I.G. Growth Partners teamed with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based the Center for Digestive Health. The platform partners with gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons to create a professional network of physicians specializing in complete digestive health.