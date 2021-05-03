Physician Partners of America names CEO

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has named Mark Wade as CEO, according to a May 3 press release.

Mr. Wade brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, including serving at UnitedHealth Group for more than 10 years, the release said.

He most recently held the position of COO for OptumCare Midwest for two years. Before that, he served as the executive director of operations, among other positions, for Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, according to his LinkedIn.

Mr. Wade has a track record of "spearheading rapid, transformative growth," the release said. As CEO, he will help PPOA build a national network of ASCs and specialists to deliver top-tier clinical outcomes, an affordable patient experience and an efficiency-driven care platform.

PPOA currently boasts a portfolio of 10 accredited ASCs, with two more under development, and 30 interventional pain management practices.

