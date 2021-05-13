Cardiologist exits Amazon medical exec role

Maulik Majmudar, MD, a cardiologist, left his post as chief medical officer of Amazon in April.

He oversaw Amazon's healthcare-related initiatives, including Amazon Halo. He was named chief medical officer of Biofourmis, a digital therapeutics and virtual care provider, May 10.



Dr. Majmudar was associate director of the healthcare transformation lab at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital before joining Amazon. He also was an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

