Envision names veteran lobbyist for VP of government affairs

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare named Patrick Velliky as its vice president of government affairs, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Mr. Velliky will start the job Feb. 1, the release said. He was previously vice president of legislation for the Federation of American Hospitals. He also worked as the director of congressional affairs at Anthem and was Humana's federal affairs manager.

"Patrick comes to us with more than a decade of healthcare advocacy experience, through which he has built a deep understanding of healthcare policy and helped advance care delivery for both patients and providers," Meg Lafave, senior vice president of people and government affairs, said in the release. "He will play an important role in Envision's ongoing commitment to continue driving improvements and innovations in the healthcare system.”

