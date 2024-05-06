The 10 top nursing schools in the US

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania has been named the best nursing school in the U.S., according to the U.S. Career Institute, an online career training platform.

The institute considered several factors when determining its rankings: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and the international work research network, according to a May 6 news release shared withBecker's.

Here are the 10 universities with best nursing schools in the U.S., per the institute:

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore)

3. University of Washington (Seattle)

4. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

5. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

6. University of California San Francisco

7. New York University (New York City)

8. Columbia University (New York City)

9. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

10. University of California Los Angeles