3 anesthesiologist controversies in 1 month

Here are three anesthesiologist lawsuits or license probations Becker's has reported on since April 15:

1. The Medical Board of California put anesthesiologist Anna Bowling, MD, on probation for seven years for practicing medicine while under the influence. Dr. Bowling, a certified life coach in Carlsbad, Calif., was impaired by propofol while working at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas on May 5, 2022. According to board allegations cited by the report, Dr. Bowling went missing during her shift and was seen repeatedly walking into walls while trying to leave the hospital.

2. Anesthesiologist Ellis Richard Clark, MD, filed a lawsuit against Optum-affiliated Salem (Ore.) Surgery Center, which operates under the name Northbank Surgical Center, for allegedly firing him in retaliation for complaining about unsafe anesthesia practices. Dr. Clark claims that he was forced out of his position for objecting to situations he believed put patients in danger. He claims he was fired in retaliation after complaining to regulatory boards about a registered nurse who objected to administering a certain type of anesthesia.

3. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, was found guilty on 10 counts of tampering with IV bags and the adulteration of drugs. Dr. Ortiz was accused of injecting drugs into five IV bags and putting them in a warming bin in August 2022. Four patients suffered cardiac emergencies. He is also suspected in 13 other unexplained emergencies between May and August 2022 but was charged with tampering causing serious bodily injury to only four patients.