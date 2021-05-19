ASCA elects board members and officer — 5 insights

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association named several board members and a treasurer, according to a May 14 release.

Here's what you should know:

1. Three board members were elected:

Julie Brinegar, executive director of Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa).

Tyler Marks, MD, orthopedic surgeon at SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

Becky Ziegler-Otis, administrator of Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.).

2. The board members began their three-year terms May 11.

3. Board member Amanda Hawkins, administrator of The Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.), was elected treasurer for a two-year term.

4. Board members also will serve on the ASCA Foundation Board.

5. ASCA policy requires at least one-third of its board members to be physicians.

