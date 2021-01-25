Ocular Partners names new CEO, CFO

Chicago-based Ocular Partners, a physician-led eye care group, named a new CEO and CFO, according to a Jan. 25 news release.

Jeff Freedman, CEO, was previously vice president and general manager for oncology at AIM Specialty Health, an Anthem subsidiary, the release said. His role with Ocular Partners will focus on company growth and leveraging its position as a leader in the Chicago area.

Michael Brown, CFO, has a decade of experience with Ernst & Young, now known as EY, as senior manager in global treasury services, the release said. He also was a senior consultant in EY's advisory services risk group.

