Anesthesiologist named president of Texas Medical Association

The Texas Medical Association named Beaumont-based anesthesiologist G. Ray Callas, MD, as its 159th president.

Dr. Callas, the second anesthesiologist to serve as the organization's president, is the first graduate of the TMA's Leadership College to rise to the presidency, according to a May 4 news release from the TMA. He has previously served as TMA's chair of the Council on Legislation and Council on Constitution and Bylaws.

He hopes to ensure that Texas' medical liability reforms are protected, as well as reconfirm medical diagnosing, treatment and prescribing remain in the hands of physicians.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to take care of patients and help lead physicians in the state of Texas," Dr. Callas said in the release. "The Texas Medical Association is the greatest medical association of physicians in the United States."