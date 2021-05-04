Former ASC administrator named CEO of physician-owned USPI hospital

United Surgical Partners International affiliate TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital in Houston has named Grant Magness CEO, Community Impact reported May 4.

Mr. Magness previously served as the administrator of Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights and Memorial Hermann Endoscopy Center North Loop, both in Houston and USPI affiliates.

He also previously served as CEO for a transitioning hospital in Yakima, Wash., according to Community Impact.

TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital offers services including ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology; general surgery; orthopedics; pain management; and spine surgery.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.