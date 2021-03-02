Surgery Partners adds former Ascension exec to board

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners increased its board to nine members with the appointment of a hospital industry veteran.

Patricia Maryland, DrPH, former president and CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, joined the board March 1 as an independent director. In her role with Ascension, Dr. Maryland oversaw 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 20 states and Washington, D.C. She has 40 years of experience in healthcare administration.

Dr. Maryland has served on more than 25 boards in the nonprofit, private, joint venture and public sectors.

"I look forward to supporting the important role Surgery Partners plays in improving affordability and accessibility of high-quality surgical care and as the only independent surgical facility operator of national size," Dr. Maryland said in a statement.

Surgery Partners has more than 180 locations including ASCs, surgical hospitals and multispecialty physician practices. In the next year, Surgery Partners plans to deploy more than $100 million in capital and continue acquiring centers.

