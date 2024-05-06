5 highest-paid cardiologists in Cleveland

The highest-paid cardiologist in Cleveland earns $735,600, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $423,250 cardiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest-paid cardiologists in Cleveland earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $735,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $707,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $699,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting

4. $677,500 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $675,400 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed setting