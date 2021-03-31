US Digestive Health names chief operating officer

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health, leading gastroenterology practice and management services organization, has named Brad Stoltz as chief operating officer.

Prior to joining US Digestive Health, Mr. Stoltz served as western division president for Plano, Texas-based US Renal Care. There, he managed the operations of over 150 dialysis centers and associated home dialysis programs across 18 states, according to a March 31 release.

In his new position, Mr. Stoltz will manage the operations of all practices and ancillary services for US Digestive Health and head the company's contact center.

Mr. Stoltz also previously worked for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, where he helped launch a number of ASCs and post-acute businesses.

More articles on gastroenterology:

What's on the horizon for GI? 2 physicians weigh in

United Digestive to exclusively use Fujifilm's endoscopic devices

PE-backed One GI acquires 26-physician Ohio practice — 6 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.