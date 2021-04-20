ValueHealth expands executive team

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth added two new executives.

The ASC chain hired Mark Winden as general manager of Encardia to oversee the company's new cardiovascular program, and Kili Preitauer as regional president to oversee business development efforts.

Mr. Winden joins ValueHealth from Cerner, where he oversaw the development and growth of the company's cardiovascular, radiology and oncology service line business. In his new role, Mr. Winden will focus on reducing costs, improving outcomes, and achieving patient and staff satisfaction for ValueHealth's cardiovascular program.

Ms. Preitauer led business development growth and client relationship management as chief growth officer of i2i Population Health before joining ValueHealth. In her new role, she will manage strategic partnerships with hospitals to develop ASC networks.

