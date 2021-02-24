Meet the new executive VP at ASC Inc.

San Diego-based ASCs Inc. named Stephanie Tarry as executive vice president.

Ms. Tarry was previously an executive with Leawood, Kan.-based Nuehealth for the past 20 years, according to a Feb. 3 announcement. During her time there, she was involved in the company's physician recruitment, ASC syndications, real estate partnerships and acquisitions. She also provided management services for more than 80 ASCs and surgical hospitals.

Jon Vick, founding partner of ASCs Inc., described her as a "proven leader" in the ASC space.

"Her deep expertise and relationships in our industry will be a tremendous asset to our clients," he said.

