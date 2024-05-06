Meet the physicians leading 5 GI groups

Here is what to know about the physicians in charge of five of the largest gastroenterology groups in the U.S.:
American College of Gastroenterology
Physician: Jonathan Leighton, MD
Role: President
Affiliation: Mayo Clinic (Scottsdale, Ariz).
American Gastroenterological Association
Physician: Barbara Jung, MD
Role: President
Affiliation: University of Washington (Seattle)
American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Physician: Jennifer Christie, MD
Role: President
Affiliation: University of Colorado (Denver)
North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Physician: Jenifer Lightdale, MD
Role: President
Affiliation: Boston Children's Hospital
Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons
Physician: Patricia Sylla, MD
Role: President
Affiliation: Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)