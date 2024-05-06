Meet the physicians leading 5 GI groups

Here is what to know about the physicians in charge of five of the largest gastroenterology groups in the U.S.:

American College of Gastroenterology

Physician: Jonathan Leighton, MD

Role: President

Affiliation: Mayo Clinic (Scottsdale, Ariz).

American Gastroenterological Association

Physician: Barbara Jung, MD

Role: President

Affiliation: University of Washington (Seattle)

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Physician: Jennifer Christie, MD

Role: President

Affiliation: University of Colorado (Denver)

North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Physician: Jenifer Lightdale, MD

Role: President

Affiliation: Boston Children's Hospital

Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Physician: Patricia Sylla, MD

Role: President

Affiliation: Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)